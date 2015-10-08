Calendar » New Beginnings Counseling Center Changing Lives Gala

October 8, 2015 from 6:30pm

Enjoy an evening of celebration and entertainment with New Beginnings Counseling Center for the annual Changing Lives Gala. Join us for scrumptious dinner, delightful music, engaging speakers, dessert reception, and more at the spectacular El Encanto Hotel. Benefits from the Changing Lives Gala allow New Beginnings to provide quality psychological counseling and supportive services to low-income individuals and their families in the Santa Barbara community. Contact Camille Jarmie at (805) 963-7777 ext. 112 or email at [email protected]