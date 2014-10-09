New Beginnings Parenting Class
8 Week Program
October 9th- November 20th
Thursdays, 1pm-2:30pm
An eight-week program geared toward assisting parents in overcoming obstacles to parenting by teaching skills and providing emotional support. The program consists of a 1.5 hour class once a week covering topics such as:
Philosophy and hopes of parenting
Ways to be more effective in communication
How to develop a better understanding of the brain of your child
Bonding with Baby
Tips on managing sibling conflict
Teen rebellion
The program is sponsored by New Beginnings Counseling Center and is free to any parent with a dependent child. Lap babies are welcome.
Contact Shana at New Beginnings for more information and to schedule a pre-group interview:
email: [email protected] phone: (805) 963-7777 ext. 107
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 9, 2014 1pm - 2:30
- Price: 0.00
- Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center 324 E Carrillo St.. Suite C Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org