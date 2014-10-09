Calendar » New Beginnings Parenting Class

October 9, 2014 from 1pm - 2:30

New Beginning's Parenting Class

8 Week Program

October 9th- November 20th

​Thursdays, 1pm-2:30pm

An eight-week program geared toward assisting parents in overcoming obstacles to parenting by teaching skills and providing emotional support. The program consists of a 1.5 hour class once a week covering topics such as:

Philosophy and hopes of parenting

Ways to be more effective in communication

How to develop a better understanding of the brain of your child

Bonding with Baby

Tips on managing sibling conflict

Teen rebellion

The program is sponsored by New Beginnings Counseling Center and is free to any parent with a dependent child. Lap babies are welcome.

Contact Shana at New Beginnings for more information and to schedule a pre-group interview:

email: [email protected] phone: (805) 963-7777 ext. 107