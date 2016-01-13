Calendar » New Bisexual Discussion Group Starts January 13

January 13, 2016 from 7:00 p, - 8:30 pm

Bialogue is a confidential weekly discussion group for people who are bi+ (bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, fluid, and otherwise non-monosexual). Group meetings will include conversations about topics such as coming out, health care, biphobia, relationships, identity labels, community, and more. All genders are welcome. Bi+ participants only, please.



​The first six-week session of the Bialogue group will meet on Wednesday evenings from 7:00-8:30 p.m., from January 13 through February 17, 2016. New members can join at any time. Meetings will be held in downtown Santa Barbara, location TBA.

For more information visit http://bialogue.weebly.com/. Feel free to contact Heather Stevenson if you have questions at 805-453-4570 or [email protected]



