New Ceramics Afterschool Class: From Seeds to Stars

January 14, 2014 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

Tuesdays, January 14 – March 18, 3:30 – 5 pm

This 10-week, afterschool class teaches the basic techniques of throwing pottery at the wheel in a fun and relaxed environment. Students learn to make simple clay forms and experiment with surface decoration and glazing techniques inspired by current Museum exhibitions: Heavenly Bodies, Alice Aycock Drawings: Some Stories Are Worth Repeating and Michelle Stuart: Drawn from Nature. All materials and firings are included.

Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House

$250 SBMA Members/$300 Non-Members

To register, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies or contact Rachael Krieps at 884-6441 or [email protected]