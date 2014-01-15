New Docent Training
January 15, 2014 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Come learn about the Garden and lead public or school tours. Knowledge of native California plants not required. Participants are expected to commit to at least one year of volunteer service and complete the CA Naturalist Program within one year of docent training.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kathy Castaneda
- Price: free
- Location: Blaksley Library at the SBBG
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org/learn-discover/certificate-programs/california-naturalists