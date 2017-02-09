Calendar » New Executive Recruiting & Staffing Office Opens in Downtown Santa Barbara

February 9, 2017 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Ventura County-based Whalen Bryan Inc., an executive recruiting and staffing agency, has opened an additional office in downtown Santa Barbara.

Placements include attorney, paralegal, legal secretary, and legal administrator. The agency also places executive assistants and personal assistants for high net worth individuals.

Whalen Bryan Inc. began over 30 years ago and now serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.

The agency may be reached at (805) 443-8422 or [email protected] For more information on the services of Whalen Bryan Inc., call (805) 389-3663). The Whalen Bryan Inc. corporate headquarters is located in Ventura, CA.