Calendar » New Exhibit: “Beyond the Windmills”

August 26, 2017 from 4 PM - 6 PM

What: Art Exhibition Opening Reception and Pre-Reception Talk

Beyond the Windmills: The Barry Berkus & Family Art Collection

When: Saturday August 26, 4 to 6 pm

Where: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang

Saturday August 26th marks the debut of the new art exhibition “Beyond the Windmills: The Barry Berkus & Family Collection” at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.

The display features painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media works. The new artworks will be displayed side-by-side with earlier work that is part of The Barry Berkus and Family Art Collection. Gifted to the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the collection includes work by more than 60 area artists dating back to the early 70s.

The public is invited to meet the artists, curator and members of the Berkus family at a reception on Saturday August 26 from 4:30 to 6 pm. A FREE Pre-Reception talk will begin at 4 pm.

“Artists are being invited to revisit or reinterpret their original artwork in the Berkus Collection,” stated exhibition curator Rita Ferri. “Using the town of Solvang and Santa Ynez Valley as a springboard, artists will look beyond the tourist facade, beyond the windmills and wooden rooftop storks, and see what new insights they can find.”

Exhibited artists are: R. Anthony Askew, Bob DeBris, Sky Bergman, Macduff Everton, Colin Gray, Mary Heebner, Lenore Hughes, Sheldon Kaganoff, Philip Koplin, Virginia McCracken, Wayne McCall, Nicole Strasburg, Dug Uyesaka and Seyburn Zorthian.

Philanthropist Barry Berkus (1935 – 2012) was a visionary and award winning internationally-recognized architect who began collecting art in the 1950s while in college. His collection grew to include many important works and he was named among the world’s top 200 art collectors. In 2006, Barry, his wife Jo and family donated his collection of area artists in memory of his late wife Gail to the County of Santa Barbara where it is presided over by The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoj Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, phone (805) 686-1211 or visit www.elverhoj.org.

The exhibit will be on view through November 12, 2017.