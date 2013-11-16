Calendar » NEW MANGO CULTIVARS FOR THE CENTRAL COAST!

November 16, 2013 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

CALIFORNIA RARE FRUIT GROWERS - Santa Barbara/Ventura November Meeting

Tim Thompson is the creator of a whole new race of non-tropical mango trees designed for California climates. Most mangoes now available are tropical and don’t survive some of our winter weather – so in the past they haven’t been grown much in our state as a commercial crop or by homeowners. Tim lives in Camarillo and grew up on a ranch between Ventura and Santa Paula so he has deep local roots. The exciting news is that Tim is signing significant deals with big ag companies to grow these “California” mangoes in various places, adding a new crop to our state’s food economy.



WHERE: Mesa Harmony Garden, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. This 2/3 acre food forest/orchard grows food for the Food Bank and is on the property of Holy Cross Church, but it’s easiest to find using the following directions as the garden is on the corner of Meigs Road and Dolores Drive at the back of the property. From the 101 Freeway: Take the Carrillo St exit and head toward the ocean. Carrillo turns into Meigs Road. Head up and over the hill and turn left on Dolores Drive. Park along the street. The garden is on the corner.



PLEASE BRING: Folding garden chair or stool so we can sit in a circle. Fruit, plants and baked goodies to share are also welcome! And of course sunhat, water, sunscreen, umbrella or whatever you need to be comfortable.



CONTACT: For more information contact chapter president Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168