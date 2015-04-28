Calendar » New Orford String Quartet

April 28, 2015 from 7:30 pm

Hailed for their “ravishingly beautiful tone” as well as their “extraordinary technical skills and musicianship” the members of the New Orford String Quartet are all principal players in the Montreal and Toronto Symphony Orchestras. In 2009, violinists Jonathon Crow and Andrew Wan, violist Eric Nowlin and cellist Brian Manker came together with a plan to revolutionize the concept of string quartet playing in Canada and promote Canadian works, both new commissions and neglected repertoire from the previous century. Rather than committing to a year-round schedule, the members of the quartet meet for residencies in various centers for short periods of time, providing a fresh perspective on interpretations of standard string quartet repertoire. In 2011 the New Orford String Quartet released its debut album of the final quartets of Schubert and Beethoven on Bridge Records to international acclaim. They will perform Haydn’s Quartet in G Major, Op. 76, No. 1, Tim Brady’s Quartet No. 2, and Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132 by Beethoven.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$18 SBMA Members/$22 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.