Calendar » New Parent Discussion Group

June 3, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP) is a non-profit organization that provides peer support to new parents, free of judgement or solicitation.

PEP New Parent Discussion Groups meet weekly and are a great place to get to know other new parents with babies the same age. Facilitated by PEP volunteers, it is a safe place to share your highs and lows of parenting a newborn. PEP Groups are free-of-charge, facilitated by two trained PEP volunteers, and cover topics such as breastfeeding issues, sleep challenges, emotional highs and lows, and changing relationships.

Join us every Wednesday from 10 am-noon at Trinity Lutheran Church (909 N La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110) to get peer support and make friends that will last a lifetime!

NOTE: PEP is not religiously affiliated with the church, we simply rent the space.