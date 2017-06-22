“New Perspective on Hormomal Therapy for Breast Cancer”
Dr. Fred Kass, a prominent Oncologist specializing in breast cancer at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, will discuss relatively new options for hormonal treatment as well as laboratory tests that predict the effectiveness of treatment.
The lecture is open to the public and is free of charge. Dr. Kass will host a question and answer session following the lecture
Esta presentación "Nueva perspectiva sobre la Terapia Hormonal para Cáncer de Mama" sera' traducida al español. Para mayor información, consulte www.bcrcsb.org o llame a BCRC al 805-569-9693
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: www.bcrcsb.org
- Starts: June 22, 2017 5:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Frist Presbyterian Church 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, 93105
- Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/
