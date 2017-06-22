Calendar » “New Perspective on Hormomal Therapy for Breast Cancer”

June 22, 2017 from 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Fred Kass, a prominent Oncologist specializing in breast cancer at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, will discuss relatively new options for hormonal treatment as well as laboratory tests that predict the effectiveness of treatment.

The lecture is open to the public and is free of charge. Dr. Kass will host a question and answer session following the lecture

Esta ​presentación "Nueva perspectiva sobre la Terapia Hormonal para Cáncer​ de Mama" sera' traducida al español. Para mayor información, consulte www.bcrcsb.org o llame a BCRC al 805-569-9693