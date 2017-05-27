Calendar » New sculpture exhibit at Elverhoj opens with Reception May 27

May 27, 2017 from 4 pm - 6 pm

What: New Art Exhibition “Looking West: Contemporary Sculpture by Neil Goodman

When: Opening Reception Saturday May 27, 4 to 6 pm

On Exhibit: May 27–August 20, 2017

Where: Elverhøj Museum of History & Art in Solvang

Elverhøj Museum of History and Art presents the west coast debut of artist Neil Goodman. His contemporary sculpture is on display in “Looking West,” a new art exhibition opening Saturday May 27 with a reception from 4 to 6 pm. The public is invited to join the celebration and meet the artist. Refreshments will be served; there is no charge for admission.

Goodman has exhibited his work nationally and internationally, and has had more than 30 one-person exhibitions throughout the country. He has permanent large-scale pieces at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, the Mary and Leigh Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University, and at public and private locations throughout the Midwest. His work has been reviewed in “Art Forum,” “Art in America,” “Art News,” and “Sculpture Magazine.” His sculpture has been commissioned and collected by museums, corporations, convention centers, parks, synagogues, universities, and private collectors.

Exhibit programming includes a 3-D workshop with the artist on Saturday July 15. Pre-registration is required: (805) 686-1211. A conversation with the artist takes place on Saturday August 5 at 4 pm with a social hour immediately following. “Beginning to End” is the topic of an artist demonstration and closing reception on Saturday August 19 from 3 to 5 pm.

Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $5. More information at www.elverhoj.org.

The exhibition will remain on view through August 20.