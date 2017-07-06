Calendar » New! Shake it to the Rhythm - Baby and Me Music Class With Dylan Jacobs

July 6, 2017 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

NEW! Shake it to the Rhythm - Baby and Me Music Class With Dylan Jacobs

Thursdays in July (6,13,20,27) 12:00-1:00. No admission cost. Donations encouraged.

Shake it to the Rhythm - Baby and Me music class is a super fun interactive music class! We'll be working on learning basic rhythm patterns and dancing along to those famous children's songs we know and love! We'll even get into learning basic notes and learning what each note sounds like! Come join me, Dylan Jacobs, in a fun filled class of musical joy!