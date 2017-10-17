New Ski and Board Tech Presentation
Learn from the experts about the latest technology in ski and board equipment. Bring your questions! Tuesday Oct 17 at 7:30-9 at Chase Palm Park Center (326 E. Cabrillo Blvd, beach side). Free. For more info contact Robert Palmer from Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club at Presi[email protected]
