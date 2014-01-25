Calendar » New Volunteer Orientation for Habitat for Humanity

January 25, 2014 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Are you a new volunteer to Habitat for Humanity or interested in starting to volunteer? Join us for a short volunteer orientation on January 25 at 10:00 am at the Habitat offices located at 6860 Cortona Dr. in Goleta. We will go over the Habitat for Humanity mission, our work in Santa Barbara, safety information and volunteer opportunities. We look forward to seeing you there!