New Year/Clean Slate Dinner

January 4, 2013 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

An innovative and dynamic form of cultural hospitality, Crave: Art, Food, & Social Experience comprises a series of artist-orchestrated, themed meals in collaboration with local chefs known for their distinctive culinary styles. From stilllife paintings of Renaissance feasts to Rirkrit Tiravanija’s contemporary art performances involving Thai cuisine, Crave stems from a rich tradition of artists considering food to explore aesthetic ideas and encourage critical engagement. Now more than ever, the politics of how and what we eat are ripe to be examined through the artistic lens. In collaboration with chefs Alvaro Castellanos Rojas and Weston Richards of Spare Parts Bistro, Crave’s Come to Your Senses Cocktail Party kicks off this series with elements of sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell represented throughout the evening. To produce intimate exchanges between culinary and visual nourishment, artist Maria Rendón will collaborate with chefs on the Día de los Muertos Dinner, while Nathan Hayden and Hannah Vainstein will imbue the New Year/Clean Slate Dinner with a unique, aesthetic sensibility. To purchase tickets for Crave visit: cravesb.eventbrite.com. Space is limited!