New Year’s Eve at Hotel Californian

December 31, 2017 from 7:00pm - 12:30am

Kiss 2017 goodbye at Hotel Californian with a special curated New Year’s Eve menu. The evening will kick off with a reception hour followed by seven separate mini-courses. Each dish will be served in increments of 15-30 minutes and will provide guests a taste of Blackbird’s exquisite Mediterranean + Contemporary American cuisine. Featured items include raw fluke, chilean sea bass, oxtail ravioli, champagne sorbet, and more. Say hello to 2018 with house bon bons and noisemakers provided by staff. In addition, Blackbird will feature a special vegetarian menu upon request, please notify host when making a reservation. $195 per person + tax, gratuity and beverages. Includes champagne greet and midnight toast. Reservations are highly recommended, please call 805-882-0100.