New Year’s Eve at Outpost
December 31, 2018 from 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
This New Year's Eve, ring in 2019 with a celebration of the 70s, 80s & 90s. Outpost invites you to come dressed in the style of your favorite decade and party in three different venues with the best music of that decade.
Tickets are $50, which includes entry, live DJ, champagne toast at midnight, welcome cocktail and chef inspired small bites.
- Organizer/Sponsor: NICOLE LAZAR
December 31, 2018 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
- Price: 50
- Location: Outpost at the Goodland
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/nye-2019-at-outpost-at-the-goodland/tickets