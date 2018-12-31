Calendar » New Year’s Eve at Outpost

December 31, 2018 from 9:00 pm - 1:00 am

This New Year's Eve, ring in 2019 with a celebration of the 70s, 80s & 90s. Outpost invites you to come dressed in the style of your favorite decade and party in three different venues with the best music of that decade.



Tickets are $50, which includes entry, live DJ, champagne toast at midnight, welcome cocktail and chef inspired small bites.