Calendar » New Year’s Eve Candlelight Compassion Services

December 31, 2013 from 8:30pm - 12:15am

Make this a very special New Year's Eve by joining us for our annual mini-retreat with the Buddha of Compassion, Avalokiteshvara. We'll do three simple and beautiful 45 minute prayer sessions, with breaks in between for enjoying some tasty snacks and good conversation. This is a unique and powerful opportunity to improve our ability to care for others—the heart of spiritual practice and the source of our own happiness. No experience necessary!

You may attend any or all of the three chanted meditation sessions:

8:30 to 9:15pm

10:00 to 10:45pm

11:30 to 12:15am

By making requests to the Buddha of Compassion and praying for the happiness of all living beings, we will create a great store of positive energy to carry us into the New Year.

Led by American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo. Everyone is welcome to this free event.