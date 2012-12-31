Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:11 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

New Year’s Eve Heart Dance

December 31, 2012 from 8:30 pm - 12:30 am
Groove to the Great American music of the past decades, along with music that will lift your spirits spun by DJ Robert Buddy! Three party areas: · Main room with a DJ & Dance floor, · Lounge area with seating and party foods · Outside area with a fire pit (Weather permitting) Snacks, Apple Cider & Party Favors provided For more info call: DJ Robert Buddy @ 805-962-4003 or Roxy @ CotH 805-964-4861

 

