New Year’s Intensive with Paramahansa Jagadish
Center of the Heart welcomes Paramahansa Jagadish back from India to give a New Year’s Healing Intensive where he will be clearing obstacles and cleansing the year ahead (2013) for people’s health, upliftment, Spiritual Illumination, Divine Love and Joy! Participants have reported experiencing: A resolution of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual issues and feeling compassion and Divine Love for self, their family, and the world. Join us on Sunday, January 27, 2013 from 1-6pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center of the Heart
- Starts: January 27, 2013 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: 80.00
- Location: 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://centeroftheheart.com/event/new-year-s-intensive-with-jagadish
- Sponsors: Center of the Heart