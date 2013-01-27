Calendar » New Year’s Intensive with Paramahansa Jagadish

January 27, 2013 from 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Center of the Heart welcomes Paramahansa Jagadish back from India to give a New Year’s Healing Intensive where he will be clearing obstacles and cleansing the year ahead (2013) for people’s health, upliftment, Spiritual Illumination, Divine Love and Joy! Participants have reported experiencing: A resolution of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual issues and feeling compassion and Divine Love for self, their family, and the world. Join us on Sunday, January 27, 2013 from 1-6pm