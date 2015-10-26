New York City Ballet MOVES
New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world, with an unparalleled active repertory of more than 150 works, many of which are considered modern masterpieces. Established in 1948 by choreographer George Balanchine, NYCB is widely acknowledged for its enduring contributions to dance. NYCB MOVES features a select group of 25 performers from the company’s outstanding roster of principals, soloists, corps and musicians.
Principal dancers will include Tiler Peck, Amar Ramasar, Tyler Angle, Megan Fairchild, Sterling Hyltin, Teresa Reichlen, Daniel Ulbricht, Gonzalo Garcia, Rebecca Krohn and Andrew Veyette
Program (Mon, Oct 26)
Justin Peck: In Creases
William Forsythe: Herman Schmerman Pas de Deux
Jerome Robbins: A Suite of Dances
Alexei Ratmansky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Program and cast subject to change
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: October 26, 2015 8:00pm
- Price: $48 - $153 for General Public & $23 for UCSB Students
- Location: The Granada Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3228