Calendar » New York City Ballet MOVES

October 27, 2015 from 8:00pm

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world, with an unparalleled active repertory of more than 150 works, many of which are considered modern masterpieces. Established in 1948 by choreographer George Balanchine, NYCB is widely acknowledged for its enduring contributions to dance. NYCB MOVES features a select group of 25 performers from the company’s outstanding roster of principals, soloists, corps and musicians.



Principal dancers will include Tiler Peck, Amar Ramasar, Tyler Angle, Megan Fairchild, Sterling Hyltin, Teresa Reichlen, Daniel Ulbricht, Gonzalo Garcia, Rebecca Krohn and Andrew Veyette



Program (Tue, Oct 27)

Jerome Robbins: In the Night

Jean Pierre Frohlich: Varied Trio (in four)

Jerome Robbins: Other Dances

Christopher Wheeldon: This Bitter Earth

Peter Martins: Hallelujah Junction

Program and cast subject to change