New York Philharmonic Visiting Artists & Academy Faculty Artists
Festival Artists Series
Seven chamber ensemble performances feature Academy faculty, fellows, and special guest artists in this exceptional series at the Lobero Theatre.
In this final concert of the series, our esteemed faculty are joined by four of our New York Philharmonic visting artists, Concertmaster and Academy alumnus Frank Huang(’98,’99), Principal Bass Timothy Cobb, Principal Oboe Sherry Sylar, and Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi.
Program:
WAGNER Siegfried Idyll
Timothy Day, flute; Sherry Sylar, oboe; Richie Hawley, clarinet; Benjamin Kamins, bassoon;Julie Landsman, horn; Paul Merkelo, trumpet; Kathleen Winkler, violin; Jorja Fleezanis,violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; David Geber, cello; Timothy Cobb, double bass; Academy fellows
GORDON LANDFORD Rhapsody for Trombone
Joseph Alessi, trombone; Margaret McDonald, piano
TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir de Florence
Frank Huang, violin; Kathleen Winkler, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Richard O’Neill, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; David Geber, cello
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Acadaemy Of The West
- Starts: August 2, 2016 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
- Price: $42
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/new-york-philharmonic-visiting-artists-academy-faculty-artists/
