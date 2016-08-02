Calendar » New York Philharmonic Visiting Artists & Academy Faculty Artists

August 2, 2016 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Festival Artists Series

Seven chamber ensemble performances feature Academy faculty, fellows, and special guest artists in this exceptional series at the Lobero Theatre.

In this final concert of the series, our esteemed faculty are joined by four of our New York Philharmonic visting artists, Concertmaster and Academy alumnus Frank Huang(’98,’99), Principal Bass Timothy Cobb, Principal Oboe Sherry Sylar, and Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi.

Program:

WAGNER Siegfried Idyll

Timothy Day, flute; Sherry Sylar, oboe; Richie Hawley, clarinet; Benjamin Kamins, bassoon;Julie Landsman, horn; Paul Merkelo, trumpet; Kathleen Winkler, violin; Jorja Fleezanis,violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; David Geber, cello; Timothy Cobb, double bass; Academy fellows

GORDON LANDFORD Rhapsody for Trombone

Joseph Alessi, trombone; Margaret McDonald, piano

TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir de Florence

Frank Huang, violin; Kathleen Winkler, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Richard O’Neill, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; David Geber, cello