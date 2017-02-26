New York Style Kosher Deli
February 26, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
4 pm - 6 pm. Pop-Up Kosher presents New York Style Kosher Deli. Corned Beef on Rye, Pastrami Sandwich, Knishes, Coleslaw and more!
FREE Camp Gan Israel Program for Kids!
www.sbchabad.org/popupkosher for menu, pricing, and reservations. Cash, check, charge accepted. Pre-order for 10% off.
*wheelchair accessible
- Starts: February 26, 2017 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Location: Chabad of S. Barbara 6047 Stow Canyon Rd. Goleta
- Website: http://www.sbchabad.org/popupkosher