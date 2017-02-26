Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

New York Style Kosher Deli

February 26, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4 pm - 6 pm. Pop-Up Kosher presents New York Style Kosher Deli. Corned Beef on Rye, Pastrami Sandwich, Knishes, Coleslaw and more!

FREE Camp Gan Israel Program for Kids!  

www.sbchabad.org/popupkosher for menu, pricing, and reservations. Cash, check, charge accepted. Pre-order for 10% off.

*wheelchair accessible

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 26, 2017 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Location: Chabad of S. Barbara 6047 Stow Canyon Rd. Goleta
  • Website: http://www.sbchabad.org/popupkosher
 
 
 