#newartgalleryintown
December 3, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Lady McClintock Studios Art Gallery
From Da Vinci to Raphael to Botticelli, from a large scale to piano key miniatures, from being displayed in the Queens Gallery in London England by the Royals Miniature Arts Society; this vast collection of oil paintings will now for a short period of time be displayed in Lady McClintock Studios Art Gallery. Join us for wine, Hors d'oeuvres, live music, art gazing and a first view of the #newartgalleryintown
1221 State Street Suite 6 in Victoria Courtyard
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 3, 2015 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Lady McClintock Studios
- Website: http://art.ladymcclintockstudios.com