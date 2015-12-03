Calendar » #newartgalleryintown

December 3, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Lady McClintock Studios Art Gallery

From Da Vinci to Raphael to Botticelli, from a large scale to piano key miniatures, from being displayed in the Queens Gallery in London England by the Royals Miniature Arts Society; this vast collection of oil paintings will now for a short period of time be displayed in Lady McClintock Studios Art Gallery. Join us for wine, Hors d'oeuvres, live music, art gazing and a first view of the #newartgalleryintown