Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:39 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Newcomers Information Meeting

December 3, 2012 from 6:45 pm - 8:45 pm

Come join us and learn more about Santa Barbara Newcomers Club and become apart of a local social network that has a full montly calendar of events: local heritage; community service; dining; the arts; meet new friends and get involoved!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
  • Starts: December 3, 2012 6:45 pm - 8:45 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Canary Hotel: 31 W. Carrillo; Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org
 
 
 