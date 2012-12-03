Newcomers Information Meeting
December 3, 2012 from 6:45 pm - 8:45 pm
Come join us and learn more about Santa Barbara Newcomers Club and become apart of a local social network that has a full montly calendar of events: local heritage; community service; dining; the arts; meet new friends and get involoved!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
- Starts: December 3, 2012 6:45 pm - 8:45 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Canary Hotel: 31 W. Carrillo; Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org