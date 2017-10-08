Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:48 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

NFL Sunday Ticket at M8RX

October 8, 2017 from 10:00am - 11:00pm

The 17-18 Football Season is here and we've got you covered! M8RX Nightclub & Lounge presents your NFL HEADQUARTERS

- NFL Ticket on LED Screens
- Game Day Food + Drink Specials
- Tailgate Package Deals
- Spacious Lounge Seating 
- Prizes Every Week + Super Bowl LII Raffle

 

SUNDAY TICKET
Football �� Brunch �� Booze ��
available 10:00a - 2:00p

CHECK OUT OUR NEW BRUNCH MENU!
+++ $20 bottomless brunch, bottomless mimosas/bloodys deal

 

Join M8RX for Monday & Thursday Night football -  ½ off all drinks & appetizers!

 

21+
NO COVER

Contact us for PRIVATE VIEWING PARTIES!
805.957.4111 | [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 8, 2017 10:00am - 11:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge | 409 State St
 
 
 