NFL Sunday Ticket at M8RX
The 17-18 Football Season is here and we've got you covered! M8RX Nightclub & Lounge presents your NFL HEADQUARTERS
- NFL Ticket on LED Screens
- Game Day Food + Drink Specials
- Tailgate Package Deals
- Spacious Lounge Seating
- Prizes Every Week + Super Bowl LII Raffle
SUNDAY TICKET
Football �� Brunch �� Booze ��
available 10:00a - 2:00p
CHECK OUT OUR NEW BRUNCH MENU!
+++ $20 bottomless brunch, bottomless mimosas/bloodys deal
Join M8RX for Monday & Thursday Night football - ½ off all drinks & appetizers!
21+
NO COVER
Contact us for PRIVATE VIEWING PARTIES!
805.957.4111 | [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 22, 2017 10:00am - 11:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: M8RX Nightclub + Lounge | 409 State St