Calendar » NG Cuba Presents JUAN DE LOS MUERTOS

October 30, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Pollock Theater's first Film Festival showcases the diverse talents of emerging Cuban filmmakers. With state-of-the-art presentation and post screening Q&A's with directors, this festival offers a unique experience that should not be missed.

A group of slackers face an army of zombies. The Cuban government and media claim the living dead are dissidents revolting against the government.



Please join us for a Q&A following the screening with Director Alejandro Brugues

We are offering a Festival pass, which includes all four films with a 20% discount, or each screening can be purchased individually. For further pricing and ticketing information please visit our website.