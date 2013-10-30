NG Cuba Presents JUAN DE LOS MUERTOS
The Pollock Theater's first Film Festival showcases the diverse talents of emerging Cuban filmmakers. With state-of-the-art presentation and post screening Q&A's with directors, this festival offers a unique experience that should not be missed.
A group of slackers face an army of zombies. The Cuban government and media claim the living dead are dissidents revolting against the government.
Please join us for a Q&A following the screening with Director Alejandro Brugues
We are offering a Festival pass, which includes all four films with a 20% discount, or each screening can be purchased individually. For further pricing and ticketing information please visit our website.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey Wolf Center
- Starts: October 30, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $5-$10
- Location: Pollock Theater
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/ng-cuba-next-generation-cuban-film-festival
- Sponsors: Carsey Wolf Center