Calendar » NG Cuba Presents LA PISCINA

October 16, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Pollock Theater's first Film Festival showcases the diverse talents of emerging Cuban filmmakers. With state-of-the-art presentation and post screening Q&A's with directors, this festival offers a unique experience that should not be missed.

During summer in La Habana, four adolescents with physical problems, while in vacation from school, spend a day in a swimming pool with their apathetic instructor.

We are offering a Festival pass, which includes all four films with a 20% discount, or each screening can be purchased individually. For further pricing and ticketing information please visit our website.