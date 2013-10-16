NG Cuba Presents LA PISCINA
The Pollock Theater's first Film Festival showcases the diverse talents of emerging Cuban filmmakers. With state-of-the-art presentation and post screening Q&A's with directors, this festival offers a unique experience that should not be missed.
During summer in La Habana, four adolescents with physical problems, while in vacation from school, spend a day in a swimming pool with their apathetic instructor.
We are offering a Festival pass, which includes all four films with a 20% discount, or each screening can be purchased individually. For further pricing and ticketing information please visit our website.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey Wolf Center
- Starts: October 16, 2013 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $5-$10
- Location: Pollock Theater
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/ng-cuba-next-generation-cuban-film-festival
- Sponsors: Carsey Wolf Center