NG Cuba Presents MELAZA

October 9, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Pollock Theater's first Film Festival showcases the diverse talents of emerging Cuban filmmakers. With state-of-the-art presentation and post screening Q&A's with directors, this festival offers a unique experience that should not be missed.

With the closure of the sugar mill, the little town of Molasses is devastated and lifeless. Aldo and Monica, a young married couple, try to find a way to survive. By supporting each other, they try to save their world without losing faith.

Please join us for a Q&A following the screening with Director Carlos Lechuga and Producer Claudia Calvino.

We are offering a Festival pass, which includes all four films with a 20% discount, or each screening can be purchased individually. For further pricing and ticketing information please visit our website.