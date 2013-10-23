Calendar » NG Cuba Presents MEMORIAS DEL DESARROLLO

October 23, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Pollock Theater's first Film Festival showcases the diverse talents of emerging Cuban filmmakers. With state-of-the-art presentation and post screening Q&A's with directors, this festival offers a unique experience that should not be missed.

An intellectual leaves the Cuban revolution and 'underdevelopment' behind only to find himself at odds with the ambiguities of his new life in the 'developed' world. A portrait of alienation, of an outsider with no clear-cut politics or ideology.

Please join us for a Q&A following the screening with Director Miguel Coyula.

We are offering a Festival pass, which includes all four films with a 20% discount, or each screening can be purchased individually. For further pricing and ticketing information please visit our website.