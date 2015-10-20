Calendar » NIAGARA- Film Screening

October 20, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 PM

A unique specimen of baroque Technicolor film noir, starring Marilyn Monroe and Joseph Cotten, Niagara tells the story of a pair of couples at Niagara Falls--one honeymooning, the other disintegrating--and explores desire, insanity, and the drive toward fatal attraction.



Niagara will be introduced by renowned feminist scholar Jacqueline Rose, Professor of the Humanities, Birbeck Institute, University of London. The screening will be followed by a discussion between Rose and Constance Penley, Professor of Film and Media Studies at UCSB, about Hollywood and Monroe, and what Professor Rose has called the "loving cruelty of cinema in relation to women."