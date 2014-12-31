Niche Theater at Live Oak Presents “Pete Seeger and Friends"r
December 31, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm
Free New Years Eve Video Performance: Sing Along, Dance with or Just Enjoy!
Performances from Pete Seeger; Peter, Paul and Mary; John Denver; and Joan Baez on the Live Oak 80" Big Screens.
Reserve your seats at http://www.tinyurl.com/seegerandfriends.
Free tickets also available at the door as long as space available. Spread the Word-Bring Your Friends
For more information contact- [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 31, 2014 7:30pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 820 N. Fairview Ave. Goleta CA 93117
- Website: https://www.tinyurl.com/seegerandfriends