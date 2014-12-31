Calendar » Niche Theater at Live Oak Presents “Pete Seeger and Friends"r

December 31, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Free New Years Eve Video Performance: Sing Along, Dance with or Just Enjoy!

Performances from Pete Seeger; Peter, Paul and Mary; John Denver; and Joan Baez on the Live Oak 80" Big Screens.

Reserve your seats at http://www.tinyurl.com/seegerandfriends.

Free tickets also available at the door as long as space available. Spread the Word-Bring Your Friends

For more information contact- [email protected]