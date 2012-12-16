Nicholas Baume: Curator’s Choice
December 16, 2012 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Appointed Director and Chief Curator of the Public Art Fund in September 2009, and previous Chief Curator of the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, Nicholas Baume is New York City’s preeminent presenter of art in the public realm. Mary Craig Auditorium
- Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web