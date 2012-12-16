Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Nicholas Baume: Curator’s Choice

December 16, 2012 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Appointed Director and Chief Curator of the Public Art Fund in September 2009, and previous Chief Curator of the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, Nicholas Baume is New York City’s preeminent presenter of art in the public realm. Mary Craig Auditorium

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: December 16, 2012 2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web
 
 
 