November 13, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2991 or (805) 893-3535

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Columnist

Nicholas Kristof

A Path Appears: Transforming Lives, Creating Opportunity

Presented in conjunction with the UCSB Center for Nanotechnology in Society conference, “Democratizing Technologies: Assessing the Role of NGOs in Shaping Technological Futures”

Thurs, Nov 13, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and columnist for The New York Times, Nicholas Kristof is an extraordinary thinker, human rights advocate and chronicler of humanity. A Path Appears, his galvanizing new book with Sheryl WuDunn (with whom he also wrote Half the Sky), shines a light on global game changers. Using scrupulous research and reportage, he examines the success of domestic and global aid initiatives and the effectiveness of specific approaches to giving, offering practical advice on the best ways each of us can make a difference.



Books will be available for purchase and signing