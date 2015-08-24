Calendar » Night at the Aquarium

August 24, 2015 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Go behind the scenes in a revealing journey about intertidal animals. Meet the Sea Center aquarist team and experience tide pool animals as never before by preparing and feeding a squid meal to the sea anemones and sea stars living in the Intertidal Wonders Exhibit.

[email protected] or call 805-962-2526, ext. 110.