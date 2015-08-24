Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:16 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Night at the Aquarium

August 24, 2015 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Go behind the scenes in a revealing journey about intertidal animals.  Meet the Sea Center aquarist team and experience tide pool animals as never before by preparing and feeding a squid meal to the sea anemones and sea stars living in the Intertidal Wonders Exhibit. 

[email protected] or call 805-962-2526, ext. 110.    

 

  • Price: Members $20; non-members $25
