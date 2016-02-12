Calendar » Night of ‘Mambo & Tangolele’

February 12, 2016 from 8 p.m. - 11:59 P.M.

An evening of special Latin American music, dance and culture is planned from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 12 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., downtown Santa Barbara.

“Mambo & Tangolele, a Sexy Night of Cabaret” will feature historic videos of dance and musical performances. The show also will feature the Dollface Dames dancers from Los Angeles. After the hour-long performance, everyone attending will be invited to dance.

Mambo is a fast ballroom dance of Caribbean origin, which is rhythmically similar to the rumba and cha-cha, but having more a more complex pattern of steps. Mambo dance and music became quite popular in the 1950s and still has many devotees.

Tangolele refers to another popular dance and music style that started in the 1950s. It was popularized by Mexican film actress Yolanda “Tongolele” Montes, who became a professional exotic dancer when she was 15 years and achieved international fame as Tongolele.

“Mambo & Tangolele” will feature music ranging from Tito Puente to Celia Cruz to Gloria Estefan.

Admission to “Mambo & Tangolele” is $35 for presale and $40 at the door. See https://www.facebook.com/sexyindcity/. The price of admission includes one drink