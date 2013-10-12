Calendar » Night Out Presents: Crown the Town “Breast Drink” Edition!

October 12, 2013 from 2:30PM - 6:00PM

Crown the Town: "Breast Drink" Edition!

On Saturday, October 12th, join us as SIX of the best downtown Santa Barbara restaurants compete for the title of "Breast Drink!" You will taste a specialty "pink-infused" cocktail at each location and ultimately vote on your favorite at the final stop and after-party.

Meet at the first location at 2:30pm to get your guide and crown, and then continue on a self-guided quest to find the "breast drink" in town! A limited number of presale tickets are now available for $30.

Advanced ticket purchase is recommended.

Proceeds Benefiting: Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

We plan on giving back to the community during Breast Cancer Awareness month by donating to a locally based foundation involved in empowering women of all ages. By partnering with the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara and donating a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold, we are hoping to spread the message of female empowerment as well as aid them on their mission to provide free education and support for all those concerned about breast health.

About Crown The Town

Crown the Town is a unique event series that aims to enlighten the community’s perspective on Santa Barbara’s best bars and eateries. Night Out’s goal for Crown the Town is to highlight the best bites and bevs at Santa Barbara’s favorite spots while also putting an end to the monotony of frequenting the same restaurants over and over again. Each event features an impressive array of handpicked locations that are locally known as being one of “the best” for the given theme. Participants vote on their favorite at the final location, helping crown the best in Santa Barbara once and for all.

Questions? Contact Us: 1-800-936-3126