Night Under the Stars
The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club invites members, guests, and the general public to enjoy a “Night Under the Stars” at the Polo Clubhouse on Friday, August 24 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening of dinner, star gazing, live music, and dancing. The entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival. The attire for the event is Santa Barbara Chic Casual. Tickets for SBPRC members are $50 and available through the Club. Tickets for the public are $55 and available online here. For more information about the evening, contact [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club
- Starts: August 24, 2018 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $50-$55
- Location: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: http://www.sbpolo.com/default.aspx?p=.NETEventView&ID=3573275&qfilter=&type=0&ssid=185286&chgs=
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club