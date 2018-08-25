Calendar » Night Under the Stars

August 24, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club invites members, guests, and the general public to enjoy a “Night Under the Stars” at the Polo Clubhouse on Friday, August 24 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening of dinner, star gazing, live music, and dancing. The entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival. The attire for the event is Santa Barbara Chic Casual. Tickets for SBPRC members are $50 and available through the Club. Tickets for the public are $55 and available online here. For more information about the evening, contact [email protected]