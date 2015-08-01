Calendar » Nik Beats Cancer Benefit Dance

August 1, 2015 from 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Rock Out to Iron Curtain DJ Darla Bea and the Ronelles, be there Saturday Aug. 1st for a fun evening! Support Nik Green in beating his cancer! Benefit dance with 2 rock bands and a great DJ to support expenses for the complimentary treatments of Nik's cancer. Nik Green is a Santa Barbara resident, a fantastic musician and recording engineer, who has performed and/or recorded Jimmy Page, Roy Harper, John Sykes, Blue Murder, Barry Palmer, Cougar Estrada, more. More info: https://nikbeatscancer.wordpress.com