Calendar » Nizar Ibrahim

April 3, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Meet Spinosaurus, the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered – larger than T. rex – and hear the incredible story of how this prehistoric giant was almost lost to science. Discovered more than half a century ago in Morocco by the great German paleontologist Hans Stromer, Spinosaurus’ fossil remains were lost in the Allied bombing of Germany during World War II. With the help of recent fossil discoveries in the desert, and Stromer’s own data and drawings, contemporary scientists including German/Moroccan paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim have reconstructed a full skeletal model of Spinosaurus. With amazing video recreating the lost world of the Cretaceous Era Sahara, Ibrahim will tell the story of Spinosaurus’ discovery, loss, and rediscovery, and explain what – other than its size – makes this ancient monster unique.



