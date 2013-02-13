Calendar » “No” Film Screening

February 13, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Rene Saavedra, a Chilean advertising executive is recruited by the opponents of the Pinochet regime to create an ad persuading people to vote against a referendum supporting the dictator. While many on the left fear that the government will rig the voting, Saavedra hopes that his marketing skills can sell the Chilean people on the possibility of a better world. NO is part of the “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION” film series, featuring all five of the 2013 Oscar-nominated Foreign Language feature films.