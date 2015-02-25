Calendar » No Más Bebés Por Vida

February 25, 2015 from 6:00pm

No Más Bebés Por Vida/No More Babies for Life investigates the riveting history of Mexican American women who were sterilized at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center during the 1970s. It is a story of blatant injustice, uncommon courage, and activism. This sneak preview of the film chronicles how a group of mothers, young Chicana/o lawyers and activists, and a whistle-blowing doctor stood up to powerful institutions and faced public exposure in the name of justice. Renee Tajima-Peña, 78 min., English and Spanish with English subtitles, 2015, USA. Q&A with director Renee Tajima-Peña and producer Virginia Espino following the screening.