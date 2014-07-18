Calendar » NO SHOTS, NO SCHOOL, NOT TRUE! Rally

July 18, 2014 from 3:00p, - 5:00pm

NO SHOTS, NO SCHOOL, NOT TRUE! Rally



We will be educating the public on their rights and the truth about vaccines. We will be carrying signs, handing out fact flyers and telling our stories of how our children became chronically ill, died or were diagnosed with autism after a round of vaccines. Karen Kain, Author, and special guest will be in attendance with her new book, A Unique Life Fully Lived. We, the parents of vaccine injured children, will be at the corner of Main St. and Miller, in Santa Maria, Ca. 93454



This is a grassroots movement event that is being organized by concerned parents in communities across our country



WHERE: Corner of Main Street and Miller

Santa Maria, CA 93454

WHEN: Friday, July 18, 2014

3:00-5:00pm



This is a VaxTruth.Org event



Events Contact: Candyce Estave

805-598-7222

[email protected]