NO SHOTS, NO SCHOOL, NOT TRUE! Rally
We will be educating the public on their rights and the truth about vaccines. We will be carrying signs, handing out fact flyers and telling our stories of how our children became chronically ill, died or were diagnosed with autism after a round of vaccines. Karen Kain, Author, and special guest will be in attendance with her new book, A Unique Life Fully Lived. We, the parents of vaccine injured children, will be at the corner of Main St. and Miller, in Santa Maria, Ca. 93454
This is a grassroots movement event that is being organized by concerned parents in communities across our country
WHERE: Corner of Main Street and Miller
Santa Maria, CA 93454
WHEN: Friday, July 18, 2014
3:00-5:00pm
This is a VaxTruth.Org event
Events Contact: Candyce Estave
805-598-7222
[email protected]
