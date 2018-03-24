Calendar » No Simple Highway This Saturday @ SOhO (Grateful Dead tribute)

March 24, 2018 from 9pm - 1am

Santa Barbara's favorite Grateful Dead tribute band No Simple Highway hit the stage at SOhO this Saturday 3/24 from 9pm til midnight+++ ... one full acoustic set and two full electric sets are in store for you! This is their first full show with TWO drum kits too (can you say Rhythm Devils?) Come groove with us this Saturday at SOhO, yo! $10 in advance, $13 at the door. Save $3 and get your tix now: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1643938