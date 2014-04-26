Calendar » NO WASTE EARTH Community Recycled Art Exhibit

April 26, 2014 from 5:00 - 7:30

NO WASTE EARTH is a community recycled art exhibit with a focus on environmental themes. Featuring 10+ local artists, this exhibit reveals the personal motivations and passions behind the chosen themes, giving artists and viewers an opportunity to reveal their raw sentiment regarding the destruction of our planet, while encouraging knowledge and action on social and environmental issues.



Guest Curator and local artist Jami Joelle Nielsen received an Arts Enterprise Grant from the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative and the Santa Barbara Foundation to fund her proposal for a community recycled art show in order to foster community action and stewardship of the environment through art and science education. In addition to the works of art on display, a personal narrative or description will accompany the artworks, satisfying a deeper curiosity as to the personal stories, origins, and creative impetus behind an artist or artwork. Join us in celebrating local artists, community and our planet!



Link to event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/272808396221125/



No Waste Earth is on display at the Art From Scrap Gallery at 302 E. Cota St. from April 19-May 22, with a reception Saturday April 26th from 5-7:30 pm (following the Earth day Festival).



Regular Gallery Hours are:

Tuesday - Friday 11:00 to 5:00

Saturday 10:00 to 4:00



Artists Include:

Mary Balda

David J Diamant

EmilyRobin Griffith

Kimberly Hahn

Dan Levin of Objects OfCuriosity

Holly Mackay

Elizabeth Mitchell

Jami Joelle Nielsen

Judy Nilsen

Mary Price

Matt Rodriguez

Adali



Entry is FREE and the public is encouraged to attend this kid-friendly exhibit. A portion of sales benefits Explore Ecology & Art From Scrap. In addition, artists are encouraged to donate 5% of their sales to environmental causes of their choice.



A community recycled art creation table, upcycled ethical jewelry, music, as well as snacks and beverages donated from the Isla Vista Food Co-op will be available.