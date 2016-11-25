Calendar » Noble Audio | Black Friday + Cyber Monday 2016

NOBLE AUDIO

Black Friday + Cyber Monday 2016

(Santa Barbara, CA) Noble Audio has built a prestigious reputation for crafting some of the finest universal and custom in-earphones on the market. Well-regarded for their ability to create stunning in-ear pieces tailored to a variety of music-listening preferences, Noble Audio has earned themselves a devoted global client base of discerning music enthusiasts and audiophiles.

This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Noble Audio invites you to revel in their award-winning sound with 15% off all in-ear monitors and custom in-ear monitors. Additionally, to accommodate the wireless music-listening experience, Noble Audio will be offering a complimentary Noble Bluetooth System with every Katana and Kaiser Encore purchase*.

